Why is Tyra Banks a Twitter trending topic?

Following resurfaced clips, AMERICA’S Next Top Model has faced backlash on Twitter.

Fans are focusing their attention on Tyra Banks, the former host, and her previous insensitive remarks.

America’s Next Top Model (ANTM), which debuted in 2003, gained notoriety for some controversial commentary.

One episode of ANTM went viral on TikTok and Twitter in May after Banks appeared to advise a contestant to tone down their sexuality.

“I’m black and proud… but I’m not walking down the red carpet [saying]‘I’m black, I’m black,” Banks said in the video, comparing her own personal experiences to that of the contestant.

Tyra Banks issued a public apology on Twitter in May 2021 after being criticized for her previous comments.

Her apology, however, may not have been sufficient for some.

One person said at the time, “Apologize to ur contestants.”

“Wtf. antm was Tyra’s personal squid game,” another person commented.

Tyra Banks’ treatment of Black contestants on the show resurfaced on Twitter on Monday, January 3, after months of scrutiny.

“I’ll never forget when Tyra Banks told Danielle that her gap wasn’t marketable and that she needed to close it, but told Chelsey that hers was cute and needed to be enhanced,” one person tweeted, comparing how Banks advised one black and one white contestant with the same smile.

Another person wrote, “It’s crazy how Naomi Campbell was labeled difficult to work with when Tyra was acting like this,” with a clip from a brutal elimination.

Banks has yet to respond to the most recent criticisms of her time as a contestant on America’s Next Top Model.

