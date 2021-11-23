Why is WWE running a storyline about Red Notice’s Golden Egg?

The mystery of who stole Vince McMahon’s prized golden egg is one of the biggest storylines WWE has set up for this week’s Monday Night Raw.

The egg, which resembles the prop used in Netflix’s new film Red Notice, was presented to the WWE Chairman at Survivor Series on Sunday night, and he later claimed in a backstage segment with Roman Reigns that a) it was real, b) it was given to him as a gift from The Rock, and c) it was worth (dollar)100 million.

Later that night, the egg was stolen, prompting McMahon to assign Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville the task of tracking down the thief.

According to PWInsider, WWE agreed to do this storyline as part of the advertising Red Notice agreed to.

In exchange for “quite a nice payday,” the movie sponsored Sunday’s pay-per-view, which resulted in it being heavily featured in the show’s opening package.

Everyone is walking on eggshells at the @barclayscenter for (hashtag)WWERaw.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did not make any kind of appearance inside the Barclays Center during the show as a result of the Red Notice.

Johnson was reportedly filming a movie overseas and was unable to fly to New York due to ongoing COVID-19 international travel restrictions, according to Dave Meltzer.

While promoting the film, Johnson spoke with ComicBook about the possibility of reuniting with his cousin Roman Reigns for another match at a future WrestleMania.

“I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion,” Johnson said. “I think there might be another match down the road.”

“It had to be logical.”

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing what he’s doing, keep sharpening those skills,” he added.

“I think his promo, execution, and in-ring work are all excellent.

Everything is getting better and better.

And the best part about professional wrestling, in my opinion, is that when someone is anointed and given the ball to run with, they either score a touchdown or they don’t.

Nonetheless…

