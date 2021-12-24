Why Isn’t ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Premiering Tonight, Dec. 15?

Why Isn’t ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Premiering Tonight, Dec. 12?

The most recent Big Sky episode, which aired on December 16, drew fans back into the Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty) storyline, but the show isn’t airing tonight, December 16.

twenty-third

Cassie Dewell’s (Kylie Bunbury) father, Joseph Dewell (Jeffrey Joseph), was murdered by an Ed Gein-like serial killer.

Now, the private investigator is out for vengeance on whoever murdered her father (though she has no idea it was Ronald).

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9 will air after a long winter break.

Big Sky Season 2 will be relegated to a later time slot tonight, according to ABC’s schedule.

twenty-second

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 and Station 19 Season 5 appear to be on the same network’s schedule, so all three shows will be canceled tonight.

Rather, the network will devote the entire evening to Christmas programming.

At 8:00 p.m., Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town takes the place of Station 19.

Instead of Grey’s Anatomy, ABC broadcasts a repeat of A Very Boy Band Holiday at 9:00 p.m.

All of your favorite 90s boy bands, including NSYNC, Boyz II Men, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, O-Town, and 98 Degrees, perform on the special.

After that, instead of Big Sky, ABC ends the evening with a CMA Country Christmas.

The annual special features country artists performing holiday songs.

Relive the (hashtag)BigSky Winter Finale on Hulu! pic.twitter.comin7koFBpKBRelive the (hashtag)BigSky Winter Finale on Hulu!

Recap of ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 7 ‘Little Boxes’ — [Spoiler]

Viewers will have to wait until February.

Big Sky will return to its Thursday evening time slot on April 24, 2022.

With that return, however, comes both good and bad news.

When Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9 airs (unfortunately not tonight), there shouldn’t be many breaks.

The series has only aired eight episodes so far, with about eight more to go to bring the season’s total to the same number as Big Sky Season 1.

There is no ABC press release or synopsis available tonight because Big Sky Season 2 will not premiere until 2022.

The Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9 trailer, on the other hand, gives some insight into what to expect when the show returns.

The clip begins with Cassie’s father’s funeral.

She stands with Kai alongside Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), stunned that her…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.