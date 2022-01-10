Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight, January 10th, at 8 p.m.?

Fans of EASTENDERS will have to put the show on hold tonight because there will be no new episodes.

That’s right, the BBC show won’t be on tonight, January 10, 2022, but here’s why and what you can watch instead…

Despite usually airing at 8 p.m. on Monday nights, EastEnders is not on tonight.

This is due to a football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa on BBC One tonight, which has thrown the soap’s normal schedule into disarray.

The two teams will face off in the FA Cup third round.

If you don’t want to watch football, ITV will broadcast Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport, and BBC Two will broadcast the semi-final of the game show Only Connect.

Don’t worry, the next episode isn’t far away.

Tomorrow night, Tuesday, January 11 at 7.30 p.m., the soap will air a double feature.

The first episode will mark the return of the soap to full-length, half-hour episodes after a year of shortened episodes due to pandemic-related filming restrictions.

The second half of the double feature, on the other hand, will only last about 20 minutes.

The soap will then return to normal, with new half-hour episodes airing on Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14.

The soap usually airs four nights a week, but it appears that executives are considering making it five nights a week to “stop the slide” of declining viewership.

On the BBC iPlayer, you can also watch previous episodes.