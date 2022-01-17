Why isn’t Holly Willoughby on This Morning today and where is she?

HOLLY Willoughby has been a part of our daily lives for a long time, best known for bringing a smile to our faces on This Morning during the week.

The ITV host usually hosts the daytime show from Monday to Thursday, but she did not appear on the show today with Phillip Schofield because she is taking another break.

Holly was not on the show today (January 17, 2022), which left viewers perplexed.

Holly will be away from This Morning for two weeks to film a BBC show.

Along with comedian Lee Mack, she is presenting Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival.

She’ll return to the UK on weekends to film Dancing On Ice with Phillip.

Presenter Richelle Hulmes is filling Holly’s spot alongside Phil for the next two weeks while she is off the air.

Phil and Rochelle began their two-week break on Monday, January 17, when they hosted the ITV morning show.

On today’s show, Phillip and Rochelle sat side by side and interviewed a popular internet skater before revealing Holly’s location.

“Rochelle is here, as you can see,” Phillip said, turning to the camera.

Holly’s seat is being kept toasty.

She’s currently on the road with the Ice Man, performing a show.”

Rochelle exclaimed, “Can’t wait to hang out.”

“I’m keeping her seat nice and toasty.”

Holly will be back on the show soon, don’t worry.

She is set to return to the show on January 31, 2022.

This Morning begins at 10 a.m.