Why Isn’t Lady Gaga a Fan of Her Sopranos Work?

Why Lady Gaga Isn’t a Fan of Her Sopranos Role

Find out what Lady Gaga had to say about her role in season three of HBO’s The Sopranos as “Girl at Swimming Pool (hashtag)2.”

Lady Gaga may have been destined for stardom, but she has taken an unexpected stance on one of her earliest roles.

The House of Gucciactress reflected on her background role for a season three episode of The Sopranos in an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast, admitting that her performance as “Girl at Swimming Pool (hashtag)2” wasn’t her best work.

“When I reflect on that scene, I can see exactly what I did wrong,” she explained.

“In a scene, I didn’t know how to listen! I was supposed to laugh, and it was like, cue, laugh….

“Oh, that’s not a real laugh!” I think when I see it.

Gaga has come a long way since her appearance in the HBO drama’s background.

Her performance in American Horror Story: Hotel earned her a Golden Globe in 2016.

She later established herself as a big-screen star by starring in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and an Oscar win for Best Original Song.

So it’s understandable that Gaga went on the Awardist to defend her craft, claiming that she’s “grown a lot as an actor.”

“On The Sopranos,” she continued, “I see a very generic actor.”

“And now I see myself as someone who is at least attempting to be specific without thinking about it, which necessitates a great deal of preparation.”

Of course, Gaga isn’t the only big name celebrity who got their start on The Sopranos, as the James Gandolfini-led series featured several other big names in guest roles.

We’re talking about Marvel superheroes, Broadway legends, and a whole lot more.

Michael B Jordan played a childhood bully in season one of HBO’s The Wire before his heartbreaking performance.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Hamilton, got his “Shot” with a cameo as a hotel bellman.

AJ’s friend was played by Emmy nominee Paul Dano…

