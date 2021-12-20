Why isn’t Power Book II: Ghost available?

Fans of Power Book II: Ghost are eagerly anticipating the sixth episode of the hit Starz series, but they will have to wait.

Despite the fact that episodes of the 50 Cent-produced show air on a weekly basis, Starz will not be airing them on their regular schedule for the duration of the series.

On Sunday, December 19, Starz broadcasted the final new episode of Power Book 2: Ghost.

Fans were perplexed when sleuths discovered that the air dates for future episodes did not match the show’s weekly schedule.

On January 9, 2022, Episode 6 will be released.

While many fans blamed the show’s hiatus on the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Power sleuths have a different explanation.

Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment of the Power series, will be released in February 2022.

Sleuths believe Power 2: Ghost is being delayed in order for the two shows to air within weeks of each other, in order to promote Power IV: Force even more.

On January 9, 2022, Power Book 2: Ghost will be back in theaters.

Their weekly schedule will return to normal as soon as the program resumes.

The final episode will air on February 6, 2022, followed by the release of Power Book IV: Force later that month.

The sequel to Starz’s hit television show, Power Book 2: Ghost, is just one of many.

The first season of Power premiered on June 7, 2014, and ended on February 9, 2020. It had a total of six seasons.

Several sequels and spin-offs have been in development since the end of the 50 Cent-produced show.

There’s also Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which comes after Power Book 2: Ghost.

Power Book IV: Force and Power Book V: Influence will air on Starz in 2022, following the first two series.