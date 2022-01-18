Why isn’t ‘The Cleaning Lady’ on tonight, and when can you watch it next?

The Cleaning Lady is taking a break only two weeks after its premiere.

Here’s why there won’t be a new episode of the show in January.

Find out when The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3 will air on FOX Plus and what will be the subject of the episode.

[Spoiler alert: The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 2 “TNT” is discussed in the third section of this story.]

Thony De La Rosa (Elodie Yung), a Cambodian doctor living in the United States on an expired visa, tries to find care for her dangerously ill son in FOX’s new crime drama.

She runs a party cleaning service with her sister-in-law Fiona (Martha Millan).

Thony, on the other hand, quickly applies her cleaning skills to a new field: criminal justice.

Thony offers to clean the crime scene after witnessing a murder and becomes an on-call cleaner for a mob.

But will she be able to withstand the mob’s threats long enough to get her son the help he requires?

With its first two episodes, The Cleaning Lady drew in millions of viewers who were eager for more.

Season 1 episode 3 airs tonight, which is unfortunate.

FOX took the week off to avoid clashing with the NFL playoffs, according to CarterMatt.

At 8:15 p.m., the Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams, potentially diverting viewers from FOX to ABC or ESPN.

The new episode of The Cleaning Lady isn’t available yet, but FOX is airing a repeat of episode 2 at 9 p.m.

Put in the effort, and the fun will follow.

We’ll be back with a brand-new episode of (hashtag)TheCleaningLady on January 24. pic.twitter.comUB5rFMDbG7

The break will only last a week, thankfully.

On January 3rd, FOX will broadcast the third episode of The Cleaning Lady Season 1.

At 9 p.m., on December 24th.

Fans can watch the first two episodes on the FOX Now app or the FOX website in the meantime.

Every episode will also be available the day after it airs on Hulu.

Thony rushes her son, Luca, to the hospital during a flare-up of his illness in Episode 2.

Arman Morales (Adan Canto), a mobster, assists her by putting Thony in touch with a local doctor.

Arman’s boss, on the other hand, isn’t keen on an outsider using the doctor’s services.

He is adamant about killing Thony.

She saves herself by admitting that she did see someone…

