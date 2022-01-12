Why isn’t The CW’s ‘Naomi’ in the Arrowverse?

Naomi is the most recent superhero to join The CW’s superhero roster.

The new series, unlike most of the network’s DC Comics shows, will not be part of the Arrowverse.

Naomi is based on the 2019 DC comic book series Naomi, which was written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F Walker, as well as illustrated by Jamal Campbell.

Ava DuVernay, who has been nominated for an Academy Award, created the show.

And, at a recent Television Critics Association panel, the showrunner confirmed that the series will not, at least not yet, crossover with the Arrowverse.

“We’re not thinking about crossovers right now,” admitted DuVernay.

“She’s on her own path, and I believe this is the beginning of the Naomi-verse, and that people should be attempting to cross over here.”

“There will be no crossovers in Season One,” she added.

“[Naomi] is firmly ensconced in her story, and we are entirely focused on her journey.”

Tyler Hoechlin, who plays the superhero in Superman and Lois on the CW, is the current Man of Steel.

However, according to Kaci Walfall, who plays Naomi, the new series will introduce a new Superman to the DC television universe.

In an appearance on Good Day Sacramento, she stated, “I believe Naomi exists in her own universe.”

“As a result, Tyler Hoechlin, who portrays Superman in Superman and Lois, was not present on set.

But I’m looking forward to seeing fans’ reactions to that version of Superman, especially in the first episode.”

Naomi will make her debut on January 2nd.

Season 2 of Superman and Lois premieres on November 11th.

On Tuesdays, The CW will air both shows back-to-back.

Naomi has yet to join the Arrowverse.

Walfall, on the other hand, is hopeful.

She also told DC TV Podcasts that she’d like to see a future crossover.

“I think that would be fantastic.

I remember watching the crossover episodes in middle school.

I would also watch the commercials they would show.

And those were fantastic.

So, naturally, I’d like to do a crossover.

I believe that if I were to cross paths with any…

