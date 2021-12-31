Issa Rae Explains Why She Changed a Few Things in the ‘Insecure’ Series Finale Ending

Fans of the HBO comedy series Insecure are still coming to terms with the fact that it is no longer on the air.

Rae brought the show to a close after five seasons of success, giving each character their happy ending.

Lawrence, her on-again, off-again lover, was reunited with her character after all these years.

Rae, on the other hand, reveals a different ending.

She also goes over some of the other changes she made at the end of the episode.

In the final season of Insecure, Rae had no intention of reuniting Issa and Lawrence for good.

Her objective was to get Issa and Nathan to collaborate.

However, as the season progressed, she became convinced that it was a necessary part of the show’s conclusion.

Yvonne Orji discusses her own insecurities as an actor while filming ‘Insecure’ – ‘I Thought I Was Getting Fired.’

“And you know, we had different endings in mind,” she told The Envelope podcast of The Los Angeles Times.

“And as the season progressed, I began to miss him as I developed into Issa Dee — you know, it’s one thing to write for her and quite another to become her.”

And I realized that in some ways, we were depriving Issa of her happiness.

“In that episode, we basically said they’re soulmates, and to deny Issa her soulmate is, in a sense, to deny her happiness,” one of our writers, Laura Kittrell, explained.

There was also a version of the conclusion that didn’t include Lawrence.

“There was a scenario where she ended up with Nathan,” Rae explained, “and there was a scenario where she came home and you heard a voice but couldn’t place it,” Issa added.

Motherhood is one of the aspects of Rae’s character that she wishes she could have included.

In the show, Issa never mentions kids.

Lawrence becomes a father, which causes a disruption in her ideal life with him.

Tiffany, Issa’s best friend, naturally becomes a mother.

“I wish we could have talked about motherhood with Issa for a longer period of time.”

And deciding whether or not to go ahead with it.

“That is something super real that we discussed in the room,” she said in an interview with Vulture.

Lawrence was taken aback when he learned he was expecting a child, but Jay Ellis, star of ‘Insecure,’ explains why he still believes Lawrence is a good guy.

She was the one who was in charge of…

