Why Jana Kramer Thought Her New Boyfriend Had a “Small Penis” at First

Jana Kramer spilled the beans about her new romance with boyfriend Ian Schinelli a week after going Instagram official with him—including why she initially thought “something must be wrong with him.”

Jana Kramer has the man in her clutches!

During the month of January, the 38-year-old country music star opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Ian Schinelli.

Jana Kramer revealed details about her new flame in episode 16 of her podcastWhine Down With Jana Kramer, including why she initially thought he was too good to be true.

Jana said she was surprised Ian, a Navy SEAL reserve member who now works in private equity and competes in CrossFit, was still single when they first met, leading her to believe “something must be wrong with him.”

“When I first met him, I thought to myself, ‘OK, he’s handsome.’

He’s got a killer body.

He works in private equity and is a Navy SEAL.

He’s enticing.

He has a pleasant personality.

He’s a nice guy.

He’s the father of a daughter.

She remembered thinking, “He’s a father.”

“And I’m like, ‘I bet he has a small penis.'”

Her guesses, however, proved to be completely incorrect.

“I’ll say that it’s very nice,” Jana said sarcastically.

Jana credits Andrew East, the husband of former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, for introducing her to her new man after the three of them ended up at a party together in October.

“I go to the party and I see this guy in an orange shirt and I’m like, ‘Oh man, he’s cute, but obviously he’s married,'” she recalled.

“However, to cut a long story short, Andrew approached me and said, ‘Hey, there’s a guy here I want you to meet.'”

The singer was initially hesitant to be set up, but she eventually agreed, and Andrew surprised her by introducing her to the same man she had been eyeing throughout the party.

“And then we met and that’s how we met,” Jana continued.

“We just talked, and the rest is history,” says the narrator.

It’s “been so nice” for Jana to be with someone who doesn’t have many “bothering” qualities.

“We just have a lot of fun together,” says the group.

