Why Jason Aldean Can’t Stop Listening to Post Malone

Hey Posty, you have a big fan down in Nashville!

When pop culture fans hear the name Jason Aldean, they automatically think of great concerts and countless country music hits.

But perhaps what they wouldn’t know is the “Big Green Tractor” and “Drowns the Whiskey” singer is a big supporter of Post Malone.

“I’m a big fan of Post Malone. I don’t know if that comes as a huge shock but I really dig what he does,” Jason shared with E! News exclusively before kicking off his We Back tour. “He just dropped a new album not too long ago and I think the guy has his own style and he’s killing it right now. He’s a guy I find myself listening to a lot and really digging what he’s putting out.”

So perhaps a CMT Crossroads event between Jason and Posty could be a possibility? We have to ask! “Don’t tease me with a good time,” Jason joked. “I’m down!”

For now, Jason is focused on hitting the road for the We Back tour. Last week, summer dates for the second leg of the tour, sponsored by Corona Light, were announced. And with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver serving as supporting acts, it’s bound to be one of the summer’s must-see tours.

“We’re excited. We have Corona Light on board with us this summer so that’s going to be fun,” Jason shared. “We like to make sure people have a good time. It’s summer, people are ready to get out of the house, experience warm weather and they can get there early and do some tailgating.”

He added, “We try to put together openers that we feel like people will enjoy watching. Openers that my fans are going to like but they also bring a little something different to the table…We want to create an atmosphere for people to come out and cut loose for a few hours and have some fun and kind of forget about the work week.”

And no matter where Jason travels this year, the country singer’s family is more than welcome to join the fun.

“They are always out a little bit. Memphis just turned two and Navy is about to be one so we will have a two year old and a one year old in the bus this summer,” Jason shared with us. “The kids go a little stir crazy on the bus so I kind of lead that up to my wife as to how much or how little she wants to come out with the babies. The bus was built with them in mind and it’s ready to go whenever they want to come out.”

Find out when the We Back tour is coming to your neighborhood by visiting Jason’s website.