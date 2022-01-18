Why Jennifer Lopez Used to Believe Her Relationship With Ben Affleck Wasn’t on the Same Level as Her Relationship With Diddy

Jennifer Lopez had a high-profile relationship with music mogul Diddy prior to her relationship with Ben Affleck.

Despite the numerous public controversies surrounding their relationship, Lopez maintained that her affair with Affleck was on a completely different level than her affair with Diddy.

In their two years together, Lopez and Diddy had been through a lot.

One of their most famous incidents was when they were arrested after a shootout at a nightclub.

Lopez has admitted that she has struggled with her relationship with the megastar at times.

Some of the strife stemmed from her perceptions of Diddy’s supposed infidelity.

“It was the first time I was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t faithful,” Lopez explained to Vibe (via Entertainment Weekly). “I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy, and going nuts, and it really took my whole life in a tailspin.”

Lopez ended the relationship eventually because she was looking for a long-term partner.

“I had to ask myself, do I want to be at home with kids in ten years, wondering where someone is at three a.m.?” Lopez wondered.

She bounced back from her relationship with Diddy by marrying Cris Judd for a short time.

“I meet this sweet person who is so refreshing after coming out of a torrid relationship,” she said of her ex.

However, for a variety of reasons, the couple’s marriage did not work out.

“However, marriage is about more than just love.

That was something I thought I had learned from my first marriage….

Cris was one of my favorite people, and he continues to be one of my favorites.

“It wasn’t easy to leave, but we just didn’t have what it took to make a marriage work,” she admitted.

Despite the controversies and gossip surrounding her relationship with Diddy, she would go on to have a more successful relationship with Affleck.

Lopez told NBC News that she’d never seen anything like the attention she got during Bennifer’s peak.

Even when compared to her relationship with one of the most powerful producers in hip-hop.

“Well, me and Puffy were in the paper a lot, and there was a fascination with that relationship, too,” Lopez explained.

“I felt like I’d been in the press enough to be able to handle it, but even I was a little uneasy with so many people looking at me…

