Why Jessica Chastain Would ‘Rather Do Full Nudity Than Sing’ in Front of the Camera

Jessica Chastain has reaped the benefits of positive reviews for her performances and the box office success of her most recent film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Given her background and acting career, the actress is well-versed in taking on roles that would appear difficult to the average person.

Chastain, on the other hand, isn’t willing to compromise on one thing: singing, and says she’d “rather do full nudity than sing” on camera.

Chastain received a scholarship to Juilliard from Robin Williams.

The actress struggled with anxiety for the majority of her first year at the prestigious acting school, but a performance of The Seagull in her second year helped her gain confidence.

She signed a talent holding deal after graduating from Juilliard, forcing her to relocate to Los Angeles. She struggled to find work, but made her television debut as Carolyn Stoddard in the pilot episode of Dark Shadow in 2004.

The WB, on the other hand, never picked up the show.

Her next role in the medical drama ER landed her roles as a patient with mental illnesses and as an accident victim.

She did, however, appear in Veronica Mars, Blackbeard, and Close to Home as a guest star.

She landed the lead in Jolene, a drama based on Dolly Parton’s song of the same name, in 2008.

Critics lauded the star’s performance, and she received raving reviews.

Chastain had six film roles in 2011, including Take Shelter: The Tree of Life, in which she starred alongside Sean Penn and Brad Pitt.

She also starred in the film The Help, which helped her gain international fame.

She was also nominated for an Academy Award for her performance.

Chastain was named to Time magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2012.

Her performance in Zero Dark Thirty earned her a Golden Globe nomination and an Academy Award nomination in 2013.

The actress has a long list of accomplishments, including box office hits like It: Chapter Two and Interstellar, as well as consistent performances in dramas like Molly’s Game and A Most Violent Year.

Her performance in The Eyes of TammyFaye received critical acclaim as well.

Chastain recently appeared on James Corden’s Late Late Show to discuss her career and her new film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

During the interview, Corden complimented Chastain on her singing voice, but the 44-year-old admitted she dislikes singing in front of the camera.

“I’d rather…,” she explained.

