Why Jessica Simpson “Never Wanted” to Reveal the Childhood Sexual Abuse She Endured

Jessica Simpson never thought she would be an Open Book about one aspect of her childhood.

Before the release of her upcoming memoir, the businesswoman and fashion designer sat down for a revealing interview with NBC News’ Hoda Kotb.

During the discussion, Jessica opened up about the sexual abuse she endured during her childhood and why she was hesitate to share it.

“At the time, I didn’t really understand what was happening. I knew something was wrong. I knew it was wrong what was going on,” the singer shared on Today. “This was a very close person, and she was being abused. It happened throughout a long time in my life.”

Jessica continued, “I was a preacher’s daughter. I was taught to be a virgin until I got married and so I never wanted to share these sexual things that were happening because I didn’t want to hurt anybody.” Ultimately, Jessica told her parents and they reacted “the best that they could.”

“That’s a heavy thing to hear from your child. They ignored it with their words, for sure, but they took action and I never had to do the sleepovers again,” she revealed. “I never had to go back.”

Ultimately, the abuse had a role in other struggles later in life. In Open Book, Jessica discusses her battle with alcohol and pills. In fact, there is one appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she struggles to watch to this day.

“I can’t even watch the interview. I can’t watch it. It was a weak moment for me and I wasn’t in the right place,” Jessica revealed. “I had started a spiral and I couldn’t catch up with myself and that was with alcohol.”

Today, the proud mom is grateful for fans to hear her story through her own words. She’s also excited to be releasing new music with the release of Open Book.

And while she loves every moment with her family that includes husband Eric Johnson, pop culture fans will be able to receive insight into what went wrong in her marriage to Nick Lachey.

“I would watch episodes [of Newlyweds]back and I didn’t like what I saw. I saw what people were laughing at and what was loving about it, but I also saw a lot of eye rolling and that wasn’t just editing. That happened on and off camera,” Jessica shared. “I think our success together was beautiful but I think our success separately was not as accepted.”

Open Book is available in stores everywhere February 4.

