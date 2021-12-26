Why Jim and Pam Reunited on ‘The Office’

The Office is a comedic show with a lot of dramatic elements.

One of the show’s emotional heartbeats, for example, was Jim and Pam’s relationship.

Within the 201 episodes of the show, viewers enjoyed watching the two go from friends to lovers to spouses.

Of course, Jim and Pam’s relationship had its ups and downs.

Their relationship became especially strained during season 9 of The Office.

Their marriage suffered as a result of Jim’s desire to work at Athlead (later renamed Athleap).

Jim took the job without consulting Pam because it required him to work in Philadelphia rather than Scranton.

This put even more pressure on Pam, who was raising their two children in Scranton.

In addition, Jim made a larger investment in the company than he and Pam had discussed.

Because Jim and Pam were such popular characters, it was difficult for viewers to watch their relationship be put to the test.

Given how long it took them to get together, many fans believed they deserved a happy ending.

However, it was John Krasinski who suggested that Pam and Jim have marital issues.

It would, he thought, keep their relationship grounded in reality and truth.

Which scene from ‘The Office’ made Steve Carell and Amy Ryan feel like their ‘worst nightmare’ came true?

“You know, my whole pitch to Greg [Daniels, creator of The Office] was that, you know, we’ve done so much with Jim and Pam, and now, after marriage and kids, I think there was a bit of a lull there for them about what they wanted to do,” Krasinski said in an interview with Daily Actor.

Krasinski’s pitch to the writers of The Office was a long one.

In fact, he used his own life as inspiration for Jim’s Athlead storyline.

The director of A Quiet Place Part II revealed that his brother, like Jim, traveled all over the country for his job.

This put a strain on his brother’s family, though not as severe as Jim’s.

‘The Office’: ‘100 Tons of Chipped Ice’ is required for one Christmas episode.

Krasinski’s pitch was obviously accepted by Daniels and The Office writers.

Prior to the series finale, however, Daniels felt it was critical that Jim and Pam start working on their problems.

Jim and Pam reconciled, according to Daniels…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.