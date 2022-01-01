Why Jim Carrey Would Be a Fantastic Green Goblin in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe

Jim Carrey, who has appeared in films such as Dumb and Dumber and Bruce Almighty, may not appear to be an obvious choice for a superhero movie.

It’s also possible that the actor isn’t the best choice for donning a suit and fighting crime onscreen.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), however, the actor would be perfect for a supervillain role.

Here are some of the reasons why Carrey should be considered for the role of Norman Osborn, aka the Green Goblin, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Carrey is best known for his hilarious portrayals of everyday people.

He does, however, stray to the dark side on occasion.

He can display a completely different side of his manic comic style in this type of role.

In 1995’s Batman Forever, Carrey stole an entire movie from Val Kilmer, Nicole Kidman, and Tommy Lee Jones as the Riddler.

As if his experience as a green-suited comic book villain wasn’t enough, he went even darker and scarier in The Cable Guy.

Carrey’s filmography is littered with roles in which he blends his outrageous sense of humour with genuine menace.

In Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the Grinch turns green and dark once more.

The antihero of Dr. Seuss' works.

In Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, A Christmas Carol, and, most recently, Sonic the Hedgehog, Carrey gets to ham it up on screen as a less-than-savory character.

One of Jim Carrey’s lesser-known projects, ‘It Says Exactly What I Want to Say to the World,’ he says.

As established in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Oscorp Industries does not exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so bringing in a new Norman Osborn now would necessitate some creative problem-solving.

Due to Carrey’s everyman appeal, Osborn could play a struggling entrepreneur who suddenly becomes wealthy.

Perhaps he’ll land that one big contract that will allow him to finally start his own company, giving Osborn a fresh start as a newly wealthy industrialist.

This lucky break could even be a foreshadowing of what Tom Holland’s Peter Parker could become if he doesn’t stay on track.

The entire journey of Spider-Man is defined by his status as an underdog who is more concerned with getting his rent paid on time than with saving the city.

So, if the entire plot is predicated on…

Carrey would be an excellent choice for the part.

