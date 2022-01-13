Why Jim Carrey Would Make an Ideal Host for the Oscars in 2022

Why Jim Carrey Would Make a Great Host for the Oscars in 2022

In Hollywood, awards are rarely given to comedians.

However, they’re frequently the first to volunteer when it’s time to find a host for an awards show.

To that end, Jim Carrey is probably not the first name that comes to mind when thinking of the Academy Awards.

However, the legendary comedian would make an excellent host for the Oscars in 2022.

That’s because of the following reasons.

For the first time since Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars in 2018, The Hollywood Reporter reports that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is looking for a new host.

And if the academy really wants to get people talking, they’ll have to make a bold decision.

Carrey wouldn’t just add some much-needed star power to the Oscars.

The actor will have plenty of material to work with thanks to his tumultuous relationship with the awards show.

Longtime Carrey fans will recall that in the late 1990s, the actor famously competed for awards attention.

Carrey’s performances in The Truman Show and Man on the Moon, both of which earned him Golden Globes, did not garner him the Oscar attention that many believed he deserved.

Although the actor appears to have accepted the fact that he will never win an Oscar (or even be nominated), he could playfully wield the ax he must grind as master of ceremonies.

Jim Carrey has backed out of a reunion with the director of ‘Batman Forever.’

Carrey was known for his unpredictability in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Whether on a talk show or as a presenter at an awards show, the Ace Ventura: Pet Detective star was never afraid to take risks.

Consider the time Carrey attempted to kiss Will Smith at the 1997 MTV Movie Awards.

While Carrey has matured over the years, the Oscars could use a little more spontaneity.

After all, Carrey’s background as a stand-up comedian and cast member of In Living Color demonstrates his ability to improvise and riff on the spot.

He’d be ready to undercut any unnecessary self-importance on stage with a well-timed quip or reaction shot, no matter what happened on stage.

Carrey’s knack for performing in front of a live audience is sharper than it’s been in years, especially since he just finished a stint on Saturday Night Live in 2020.

Carrey was once one of the most bankable movie stars on the planet….

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.