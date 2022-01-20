Why Jin’s Post-Retirement Dream of Farming Makes Complete Sense in BTS

Why BTS’ Jin’s Dream of Farming After Retirement Is Completely Reasonable

With BTS’ hectic and demanding schedule, it’s understandable that Jin (real name Kim Seokjin) dreams of retirement life in a “quiet country village.”

Jin worked as a model and graduated from college before becoming a multi-award-winning BTS singer.

Jin was discovered by Big Hit Entertainment after walking off a bus, according to Elite Daily, because of his attractive appearance.

He passed the audition, made his debut with the boy band, and the rest is history.

Jin now performs with the rest of BTS, releases solo music, and shares his passion for food with the ARMYs.

The vocalist also serves as the group’s oldest member, occasionally revealing details about his future plans, whether they involve the military or life after retirement.

Jin’s uncle’s strawberry farm in Korea has had a significant impact on his future plans.

Despite the fact that BTS has no plans to stop, the group’s oldest member is already planning his retirement.

Jin’s desire to retire on a farm is understandable, given that some family members have their own farms.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Jin said, “If I had to rest for a month, I’d probably work on my music here and there.”

“Perhaps I’d go farming or find another way to pass the time.”

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately,” he continued, “but I think it would be nice to live in a quiet country village when I retire far, far in the future.”

“I’d have a BBQ on the roof and a tent in the garden for occasional get-togethers.”

That’s something I’ve been considering.”

BTS is constantly working on new music when they’re not enjoying their “period of rest and relaxation.”

The K-pop group recently performed a residency at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Jin also creates solo music and music videos.

“Super Tuna,” due out in 2021, is one of them.

Despite BTS’ hectic schedule, “Worldwide Handsome” Jin continues to pursue his farming dreams.

Jin visited his uncle’s strawberry farm in January 2022 and shared a series of photos on his personal Instagram account.

The photos drew the attention of RM and J-Hope, who asked the singer to…

