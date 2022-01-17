Why John Cena’s Wife Shay Shariatzadeh May Not Be Ready For Children

Why John Cena’s Wife Shay Shariatzadeh May Not Be Ready for Children

John Cena’s love for children does not imply that he is ready to have his own.

In a candid interview that aired on The Drew Barrymore Show on Jan.

The wrestler-turned-actor, who is now 17, talked about his Make-a-Wish Foundation connection with children.

Drew Barrymore, the show’s host, praised her guest for his “openness” and “kindheartedness,” noting that he was the number one wish grantor (650 to be exact).

When she told John, who married Shay Shariatzadeh in October 2020, that she thinks he would “make the world’s greatest father,” he scoffed.

“Balancing the time I need to run myself correctly is difficult,” he admitted.

“It takes a lot of effort on my part to be the best partner and husband I can be to my wonderful wife.

It’s difficult to maintain relationships with the people I care about, and it’s also difficult to work a full day.”

Although he acknowledged that the compliments were “flattering,” John believes that being good at something isn’t enough of a reason to do it.

“It requires zeal.”

He explained that “you need fuel for it.”

“It’s like telling someone, ‘Man, you’re pretty good with your hands, you’d make a great carpenter,’ but if I want to be an actor, I’ll be an actor.”

The 44-year-old F9 star says he’s “flipped” whenever a child uses their Make-a-Wish to meet him, and that those encounters are enough for him.

He continued, “I love that joy and I love that connection, and that’s where I’m at right now.”

“It’s difficult to navigate because everyone is thinking, ‘Well, when,'” he added.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t believe it right now.”

Prior to marrying Shay, John was engaged to Total Bellas star Nikki Bella for six years, but the couple called it quits in May 2018.

One of the main reasons for the spit was John’s desire to avoid having children.

Never say never, though.

Last summer, John told The Sun that he might be open to having children at some point.

He said, “I’m a little bit older, a little bit wiser.”

I’m realizing that there is life, and that life is beautiful — and I believe that part of that is…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Why John Cena May Not Be Ready For Kids With Wife Shay Shariatzadeh