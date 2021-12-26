Why JonBenét Ramsey’s Murder Became a National Preoccupation in 1996

Aside from the fact that no one will ever know who killed 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey 25 years ago, the crime that captivated the nation had all the ingredients for long-term fascination.

“The list of suspects is getting shorter.

–Alex Hunter, Boulder District Attorney, speaking on Feb.

13th of July, 1997

This year would have been JonBenét Ramsey’s 31st birthday, but as we all know, she never even made it to 7.

On the afternoon of Dec. 14, John and Patsy Ramsey’s youngest child was discovered dead in the basement of their Boulder, Colorado home.

Patsy had called 911 to report her 6-year-old daughter had been kidnapped, and it had been almost eight hours since she had done so.

She’d awoken around 5:30 a.m. to find a two-and-a-half-page, sloppily printed ransom note at the bottom of the stairs, threatening to “behead” the child unless her parents paid a ransom of (dollar)118,000 to some “foreign faction.”

On his second search of the house, which was already crowded with police and family members, John discovered JonBenét’s body shortly after 1:30 p.m.

He carried the child up the stairs, still dressed in the pajamas she wore to bed the night before, and placed her near the living room’s Christmas tree.

The Granddaughters of a Detective Are Devoted to Solving the JonBenét Ramsey Case

JonBenét had been strangled, and a blow to the head had fractured her skull.

The medical examiner later discovered vaginal injuries and blood stains on her underwear, despite the fact that blood smears found on her body were not in the same locations as the stains.

What started out as a tragic and horrifying event quickly devolved into a bizarre crime: why the ransom note when JonBenét wasn’t even taken from her house? Or was she? Did someone tamper with that basement window or not? Why weren’t there any footprints in the snow outside the house if an intruder was responsible? How did no one find her during the initial search of the house, which included a family friend peering into the wine cellar she was eventually found in

