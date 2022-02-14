Why Joss Whedon, the director of ‘The Avengers,’ ‘Welled up’ when thinking about his botched ‘Batman’ reboot

Why Joss Whedon ‘Welled Up’ When Thinking About His Failed ‘Batman’ Reboot

Warner Bros. considered bringing Joss Whedon on board to direct a Batman film before Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins.

Whedon was so enthusiastic that he had a rough idea of how the movie would turn out before he even started writing the script.

His Batman, on the other hand, would be nothing like Christopher Nolan’s.

He was so moved by one scene in his film that he cried just thinking about it.

Before being tapped to direct Marvel’s The Avengers, Joss Whedon was tapped to direct several other superhero projects.

According to IGN, Whedon was mentioned as a possible director for an Iron Man film as early as 2001, and a Reddit thread unearthed an old Iron Man script allegedly written by the filmmaker.

Whedon did, however, write a script for Wonder Woman, as most people are aware.

However, Variety reported that this script sparked a lot of debate because it was deemed sexist.

At the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, Whedon spoke with Variety about his comments.

“I’m not sure which parts people didn’t like, but after hearing there was backlash, I went back and reread the script,” Whedon said.

“I think it’s wonderful.”

Whedon also blamed the critics for failing to comprehend the story in the way that Whedon intended.

“Some say it’s not woke enough,” he went on.

“I believe they are missing the big picture.

It’s easy to misinterpret a single phrase.”

Nonetheless, Whedon felt that his Wonder Woman captured the character’s spirit.

“However,” he added, “I was in there swinging.”

“I stand by the integrity of the film and the characters.”

Between the late 1990s and the early 2000s, Joss Whedon was also considered to direct a Batman film.

This was before Christopher Nolan’s turn with the character, and before Joel Schumacher’s.

Whedon had an unusual take on Wayne’s origins in a resurfaced interview with GQ.

GQ noted that when thinking about one scene in particular, Whedon would become emotional.

In the scene in question, Bruce Wayne was protecting a young girl in an alleyway from being bullied.

The murders of Bruce Wayne’s parents took place in the same alley.

“And he’s like a tiny 12-year-old who’s about to get kicked in the s***,”…

