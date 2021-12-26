Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Thinks Clayton Echard Will Have a ‘Hard’ Time as the New Bachelor

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Thinks Clayton Echard Will Have a ‘Difficult’ Time as the New Bachelor on ‘The Bachelor’

Fans have had mixed feelings about Clayton Echard’s selection as the next Bachelor since the announcement.

The Bachelor Season 26 premiere date is rapidly approaching, and viewers will see if Clayton will find true love.

Clayton, however, has a rocky road ahead of him as the next Bachelor, according to one Bachelor Nation member.

Blake Moynes on Katie Thurston and John Hersey’s New Relationship on ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘I Feel Stupid and Foolish.’

Clayton Echard, a former football player and Michigan native, was one of the suitors on The Bachelorette Season 18 who wanted to win Michelle Young’s heart.

ABC announced that one of Michelle’s suitors would be the next Bachelor before her season aired on the network.

Before Young’s season premiered, ABC and Warner Bros. had already chosen Clayton as the next bachelor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The producers of Bachelor Nation made their decision before the suitor made his official debut on the show.

Clayton’s story “resonated most” with the producers, who wanted to give him a “second chance” to find love, according to the network.

Tayshia Adams, a former ‘Bachelorette,’ says she is still ‘heartbroken’ over her breakup with Zac Clark.

Fans were left perplexed when Clayton Echard was announced as the next Bachelor.

During Michelle’s season, fans argued that Clayton lacked the necessary qualities to be a worthy contender.

Fans were unsure about the choice, according to Bachelorette co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe, because they know very little about the former NFL player.

Kaitlyn explained why she thinks Clayton had a “difficult” transition to becoming the Bachelor in an exclusive interview with US Weekly.

“If you’re going to make him the Bachelor, you’ve got to show more of him and why he’s going to be our next Bachelor,” I kept thinking.

“Because, if we’re watching [Michelle Young’s season], we’re rooting for Rodney [Matthews] to be someone we’re like, ‘Whoa, we fell in love with that person, and we’re rooting for them to find love,'” she explained.

“With Clayton, we’re like, ‘What? Oh, OK.’ And now we’re rooting for him, but we haven’t learned much about him.”

Clayton’s ability to be “in tune with his emotions,” Kaitlyn continued, makes him the ideal Bachelor.

“I can tell you that Clayton is one of the most sensitive people I’ve ever met.”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.