Why Kate Winslet Is Still Haunted by a Scene From “Titanic”

Titanic was a pivotal film in Kate Winslet’s career.

It catapulted the actor from relative obscurity to superstardom in an instant.

However, when the Emmy winner reflects on the blockbuster, there are some things she wishes she hadn’t done.

And one of those things in particular haunted her for years.

Kate Winslet has spoken out about how uncomfortable she felt while filming nude scenes.

Despite the fact that she has done it in a number of films for various reasons, it has never been a pleasant or easy experience for her.

Winslet once told V Magazine (via Huffpost), “I hate it! Listen, make no mistake, I just get on it.”

“I just walk in and say, ‘Oh f***, let’s do it.’ And then it’s done.”

It will not go away if you complain or procrastinate.

It’s an odd thing to do.”

Winslet may have shown her entire body in the blockbuster film Titanic, but she admitted she couldn’t watch those scenes anymore.

According to The Sun, at a Titanic London premiere, Winslet said, “I’m not going to look.”

“By that time, I’ll be in the bar.”

She also expressed some remorse for her appearance in James Cameron’s mega-hit.

“I wish I hadn’t shown so much skin,” she continued, “but I was young and I had things to prove.”

Regardless of how much Winslet dislikes the scene, one aspect of it has stuck with her.

And she couldn’t take it any longer.

It is standard practice for celebrities to sign autographs for fans.

But there’s a limit to what fans can ask Winslet to sign.

Fans occasionally present Winslet with a sketch of her Titanic nude scene to autograph, she explained in an interview with Yahoo.

But there’s one thing Winslet won’t sign under any circumstances.

“It’s extremely inconvenient.”

“Why would you do such a thing?” Winslet explained.

“A lot of people ask me to sign that [picture].”

Aside from sketches, some fans have discovered actual photographs of the scene.

Which could make things even more difficult for the celebrity.

“There’s a photo of it as well,” Winslet revealed, “that someone has lifted from a still of the film and that photo gets passed around as well.”

‘No! I didn’t mean for it to be a…’ I say.

