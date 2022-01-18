Why Katt Williams claimed Disney had threatened him with legal action at one point

Comedian Katt Williams has ruffled many feathers during his time at the top of the comedy world.

Williams’ outspoken and honest attitude has earned him a few enemies, ranging from Kevin Hart to Cedric the Entertainer.

Williams’ act, on the other hand, had almost turned Disney against him.

Williams had attracted the mega-corporation’s attention earlier in his career for all the wrong reasons.

Katt Williams, as some of you may know, wasn’t always known by his stage name.

He’s gone by two different names.

Micah Williams was Williams’ first name, according to The New Yorker.

However, a mishap involving his son prompted the comedian to adopt a new stage name.

Williams revealed that he was holding his son above his head at the time of the incident.

Williams’ two front teeth were knocked out when his child dropped a bottle on him.

He couldn’t afford a dentist because it was before he became famous and made millions.

Williams was worried about being ridiculed as a result of the accident.

As a result, he spoke without moving his upper lip and wore hats on stage to compensate.

Williams’ missing front teeth would be hidden by the hats’ shadows.

As a result, Williams earned the moniker “Katt in the Hat.”

However, it was a short-lived moniker.

In an interview with LRM, Williams claimed that Disney thwarted his rise to fame as Katt in the Hat.

The studio allegedly took notice of the Emmy winner’s use of the moniker and didn’t appreciate it.

“I have a thing for hats,” Williams told LRM. “When I first started standup, I was Katt in the Hat.”

I also received a cease and desist letter from Disney.”

Williams, on the other hand, claimed that the ordeal wasn’t entirely bad.

He even claimed that Disney’s cease and desist letter foreshadowed his own success.

“That’s when I realized I was going to be famous someday,” Williams continued.

“If I can get the big mouse ears’ attention.”

If Williams’ claims are true, the comedian has experienced the pressure to change his name.

Years before, the comic would use this pressure to have a football team’s name changed.

The difference is that some people agreed with Williams’ viewpoints.

According to ABC News, the Washington Redskins of the NFL…

