Why Katt Williams Doesn’t Consider Eddie Murphy a “Favorite Comedian”

At various times, comedian Katt Williams has claimed to be one of the best in the world.

According to his fans, his work history supports this claim.

Comedians like Eddie Murphy and others like him are regarded as great comics for a variety of reasons.

Murphy being someone’s favorite comedian for one reason, according to Williams, is nonsense.

Williams wasn’t shy when it came to ranking his own place in comedy.

In fact, the Emmy winner claimed to be the best comedian in the business.

Two of the reasons were his large number of fans and the number of shows he had performed.

“I’m only the greatest living comedian because I have more female fans than any comedian on the planet,” Williams told Atlanta Black Star.

The comedian also explained why some people overlooked his accomplishments.

Williams explained, “They have to minimize me.”

“Because the guy you’re accusing of being insane and possibly a crack addict has outworked you every second he’s been your peer.”

You’ve probably only seen one comedy special in your life, whereas he’s seen ten.

He has ten, compared to only two for the greats you mention.

There are 16 100 city tours in total.”

Williams has frequently credited his current success to his longevity.

The actor claims to have performed multiple tours and sold more tickets than most comedians with comparable platforms.

He was able to accomplish this because of his adaptability.

“I’m never bothered by change or things not being the same as they were.”

And the ability to change with the times is essential for a 30-year career in any industry,” Williams explained.

But it’s Williams’ longevity that distinguishes him from some of his contemporaries.

Williams differentiates between comedians and funny people later in the interview.

“I’m also old school, so not everyone who is funny is a comedian.”

“Someone might have Jim Carrey as one of their top five comedians,” Audacy says, “but they’ve never seen him do stand up.”

The comedian then mentioned Eddie Murphy, who is one of his heroes.

Murphy’s lack of experience in the industry, according to Williams, disqualifies him…

