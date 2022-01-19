Why Katt Williams Used to Believe Kevin Hart Was Used to Replace Him in the Industry

Why Katt Williams Used to Believe Kevin Hart Was Used to Replace Him

When it comes to his contemporary comedian Kevin Hart, Katt Williams has been very outspoken.

Hart’s fame and fortune have recently risen as he transitioned from comedian to movie star to producer.

However, there was a time when Williams didn’t believe Hart had any real clout in the industry and thought he was only there to fill in for him.

When it came to Kevin Hart, Katt Williams didn’t hold back.

According to VIBE, the renowned comedian claimed that Hart was a puppet controlled by forces greater than himself.

But, while comparing himself to the True Story star, Williams also claimed that Hart being a puppet wasn’t his fault.

“We don’t get angry.”

“Just because I’m better than a few black guys doesn’t mean I’m better than none,” Hart explained.

“If you want to be angry at Kermit The Frog, be angry at Jim Henson, not Kermit The Frog.”

“Don’t say ‘F*** Donald Duck’ when you mean ‘F***Walt Disney.'”

Despite his feelings for Hart, Williams stated that he had nothing against him at the time.

“I don’t give a damn what happens to Kevin [Hart], I just wish him well.”

Oh, we’re a puppet show, boo-boo. I just know someone’s hand is stuck up that baby.

He continued, “Please believe it.”

Williams addressed the speculation that Kevin Hart was behind his controversies in an interview with Rover Radio.

Williams was asked if his scandals were a ruse to discredit him so that Hart could take his place.

Despite dismissing the conspiracy theory, Williams believes Hart was groomed as a possible replacement.

It wasn’t, however, Hart’s fault.

“The truth of the matter is that I already knew what the situation was at the point,” Williams said of his comedic career.

“Everyone in the industry, especially in that small realm, was wondering what was going to happen with comedy.”

As a result, I assisted in the development of a Kevin Hart to fill that void.”

Williams went on to say that Hart couldn’t affect his career because he didn’t have any real power at the time.

“He has no authority.”

In puppet land, there are no powerful puppets.

Because they’re a puppet, it’s not that the person is bad, but…

