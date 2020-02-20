Why Kelly Ripa Feels Like She’s “Cheating” on Her & Ryan Seacrest’s Morning Show

Kelly Ripa is feeling a “little bit dirty”…in a good way!

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host stopped by E!’s Pop of the Morning Wednesday and joked that she feels a little weird without Ryan Seacrest co-hosting by her side.

“I feel like I’m cheating on my morning show,” Ripa hilariously cracked. “I feel like a little bit dirty, I like it.”

The 49-year-old also gushed about her teenage daughter Lola Consuelos and admitted the college freshman still comes home from NYU to browse her mom’s enviable wardrobe. “She does come back to raid the closet,” Ripa dished. “She is very big on borrowing, she’s not big on returning. So once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

POTM‘s Victor Cruz got a little emotional thinking about this day his 8-year-old daughter Kennedy Cruz will go off to college. “I’m not ready for her to leave the nest just yet,” Cruz said. “I want to keep her as closely nestled as possible.”

“You’ve got 10 years and in those 10 years you will develop a need for her to leave the nest,” Ripa joked. “I promise you.”

Ripa also revealed whether or not she’s considered giving Lola her debit card back after that little Postmates incident.

“If she wants to get a job, I think that that she can have a Postmates account,” Ripa dished.

Check out Ripa’s full interview above!