Why Kim Kardashian Thought She Had a Miscarriage During North West Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian was told she had a miscarriage early on in her pregnancy with daughter North West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who gave birth to her first child with Kanye West in June 2013, is opening up about her first pregnancy and how she was told there was no heartbeat during a checkup with a doctor. In a deeply personal conversation with her attorney, Laura Wasser, for the All’s Fair podcast, Kim reflects on her first pregnancy, sharing how nervous she was about the experience.

During the chat, the KKW Beauty mogul explains that she had just gotten off birth control and was planning on freezing her eggs when she got pregnant with North. Kim says she originally went to a fertility doctor with Khloe Kardashian to do blood work when she learned her egg count was “like nothing,” which freaked her out.

That’s when Kim decided to get off the pill as she was about to go to Miami to film E!’s Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.

“The plan was to freeze my eggs, ’cause all the doctors said, ‘You should freeze your eggs,'” Kim shares on the podcast, adding that she went to Miami and got pregnant “the next month.”

“But what I learned was, when you’re on the pill and you’re going to check any of your egg count, big mistake, just don’t do that,” Kim says. “The pill is supposed to suppress all of that. So you cannot know if you’re really supposed to do any of that until you’re really off the pill.”

At the time she got pregnant with North, Kim notes, she was still legally married to her ex-husband, Kris Humphries. And even though she had been in a relationship with Kanye for seven months at that point following her split from Kris, a lot of things about their future were still up in the air.

“It was all new territory to me and I was so scared,” Kim explains. “And, literally, I thought I had a miscarriage, ’cause I was really heavily bleeding and in so much pain in Miami. Went in, ’cause you have to go and do like a D&C (dilation and curettage) to clean out your miscarriage.”

When Kim went in to meet with her doctor “there was no heartbeat.” And the doctor said to Kim, “Oh, you had a miscarriage.”

She then returned on Thanksgiving morning, 2012, and there was a heartbeat!

“We ended up obviously having North, and I had a really bad pregnancy, I had preeclampsia, I delivered six weeks early, she was four pounds and I had something called placenta accreta, where the placenta grows inside your uterus,” Kim explains. “It’s honestly what people die from in childbirth, so you have to get the placenta out within a certain amount of time and you just can internally bleed.”

Kim shares that the doctor had to “cut the placenta off with his hands” inside of her and it “left a hole” in her uterus.

“And so that muscle doesn’t grow back,” Kim says, adding that she “could not” get pregnant with her second child, Saint West, at the time. “After I had North, luckily I did go through the process of getting embryos and tried to get pregnant for about a year and a half, could not, and so they said I would probably not get pregnant, so I used one of the embryos and was able to get pregnant with Saint.”

Kim’s second pregnancy was also very difficult and the “same condition” happened and was “a little worse” this time. After a scary delivery and five surgeries over the next year, Kim was advised to look into surrogacy to have more children instead of getting pregnant again.

After deciding to go on that journey, Kim and Kanye welcomed daughter Chicago West and son Psalm West via surrogacy.

You can listen to Kim talk more about her pregnancy and surrogacy journey in the podcast episode above.