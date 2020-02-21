Why Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Would Support Their Daughters in Hollywood Careers

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have and always will be their children’s biggest cheerleaders.

With two daughters under six, this beloved couple is much more focused on their kids’ school work and play dates than auditions or Hollywood opportunities.

But when the day comes for Delta and Lincoln to share their career goals and life-long passions, both Kristen and Dax would support them following in mom and dad’s acting footsteps.

“Sure, when they’re adults. I think acting is a great job if you can find employment,” Dax shared with E! News exclusively while celebrating the one-year anniversary of Hello Bello. “There are a lot of actors who don’t want their kids to go into that as adults and I assume those actors haven’t had real jobs because they’re lousy for the most part. I roofed and washed cars and de-tasseled corn. Acting is much nicer.”

Kristen added, “I agree. I had the initial instinct to keep them away from it but that’s simply because I think about the rejection and what the spotlight can do to your personality but then Dax politely explained to me, ‘Well do you enjoy being creative?’ I said yes. He said, ‘Do you enjoy being overpaid?’ And I said yes. And he said, ‘Why on Earth would you not want that for our children?'”

While both parents agree that they don’t want their young family members to be “child stars,” exploring the career as an adult is fair game.

Although Dax and Kristen have found great success on the big and small screen, the twosome has also been expanding the company they co-founded called Hello Bello.

During our exclusive interview, the couple was shooting a new commercial for the company that focuses on premium baby products at non-premium prices. In fact, they had a major announcement to celebrate the company’s one-year anniversary.

“We’re going to offer all new and expecting parents a free pack of diapers,” Kristen revealed to us. “When we started this company, the goal was genuinely to try to make parenting a little bit easier and make sure the parents had access to safe, premium and affordable things for their children—especially diapers. So the gift for our birthday is to try to ease the burden of parenting just a little bit because that’s what we stand for.”

And if you’re already a fan of Hello Bello, more great products including kids sleep vitamins are on the way later this year.

“We have a kick ass line of products and they’re very ethical in all the ways, yet incredibly affordable,” Dax shared.

With parents like Dax and Kristen, perhaps the couple’s daughters will want to follow mom and dad’s business footsteps. For now, it’s too soon to tell.

“The reality is they are their own unique organisms,” Kristen explained. “But we also fall into the secondary trap as parents, which is when they’re being great, I’m like, ‘They take after me.’ And when they’re being awful, I’m like, ‘See?! She’s just as hard headed as you are!’ And then he does the exact same thing.”

Just more proof that Dax and Kristen are America’s most relatable couple.