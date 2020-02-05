Why Kumail Nanjiani Thinks He’s “Less Interesting” After Body Transformation

For Kumail Nanjiani, life in the jacked lane is not all it’s cracked up to be.

On Tuesday, The Big Sick star stopped by Conan, where he admitted he finds himself “less interesting” since unveiling his shocking body transformation for his upcoming role in Marvel‘s The Eternals.

“People expect me to be different,” he told host Conan O’Brien while sharing how life has changed since his superhero physique made its social media debut. “And I’m really not. I’m slightly less interesting because I do talk about working out a lot. And I’m slightly less funny. Other than that…same guy.”

He added, “This one guy was like, ‘I wish his voice would get a 6-pack.'”

And Kumail joked his new muscles are purely for decoration, explaining that they don’t come in handy as one may think. “No, these muscles are decorative,” he said. “They don’t do anything. They really don’t. [Wife] Emily [Gordon] will be like, ‘Can you open this jar for me?’ And I’m like, ‘Probably not.'”

This isn’t the first time Kumail has shared his post-transformation woes. Earlier this month, he told Jimmy Kimmel that adjusting to a new diet has been harder than logging in hours at the gym. In fact, he revealed that he had avoided refined sugar and carbs in over a year.

“You work out every day and you sort of learn to enjoy it. But the diet is the hardest thing,” he said during his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live. “You know what my snack is? I get a bag or sugar snap peas and I eat them! That’s what I’ve been doing. At night, I’m like, ‘I’m a little hungry. I’m gonna treat myself. Crunch, crunch.'”

To reward the comedian for his hard work, Jimmy treated him to an array of cakes and pastries, which he had lowered from the ceiling to surprise his guest. Overjoyed, Kumail became overcome with emotion: “I’m literally gonna cry right now. I’m not joking. Oh my God. I’m shaking.

Still on the topic of his “wall of muscles,” as Conan described it, the Conan host wanted to know how he felt about earning a place on Pornhub under its Muscular Men category following his Internet-breaking post. According to the Silicon Valley star, the seemingly strange honor actually came with an unexpected perk.

“Yeah, it was Mature, MILF and Muscular Men and it was a picture of me,” he bragged. “And they gave me a 10-year free subscription to Pornhub Premium…You have access to a whole new world. Free porn is good, but when you go to Premium, I could develop fetishes…crazy ones over the next 10 years and I know I’ll be taken care of.”

Watch Kumail talk muscles, Pornhub and his new Apple TV+ show Little America in the hilarious video above!