Why Lily James Found Pamela Anderson “Liberating”

Why Lily James Called Her Pamela Anderson Makeover “Liberating”

Lily James talked about playing Pamela Anderson in the upcoming Hulu limited series Pam and Tommy.

Lily James will fondly recall her time as Pamela Anderson.

In a new interview with Net-a-Porter, the Pam andamp; Tommy actress discussed what it was like to play the Baywatch star.

“I’ve never done anything where I don’t look like myself before,” Lily explained.

“And I’d like to keep going in this direction because I found it to be very liberating and freeing.”

That resulted in a measure of bravery.”

The Pursuit of Love actress was tanned to perfection before donning a wig and chest plate, a four-hour process.

“Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it,” Lily said of the final product.

Despite the fact that some celebrities have expressed dissatisfaction with the prosthetics and heavy makeup that come with transformations like this, Lily expressed sadness at the thought of removing the costume.

“It was like being stripped of all these superpowers!” she exclaimed, “and I’d really enjoyed the physicality and sensuality, right down to the long fingernails!”

But Lily’s transformation went beyond the physical, with the actress claiming that she read Pamela’s memoirs, interviews, and other materials in order to complete her transformation.

“I’ve never worked so hard” to prepare for a role, says the Downton Abbey actress, adding, “My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.”

Despite this, Lily is disappointed that she was unable to speak with Pamela, whom she had contacted prior to filming.

“I was really hoping she’d be a part of it,” the actress admitted.

“I wish things had turned out differently.”

Pamela Anderson has yet to comment on the Hulu limited series about her and ex-husband Tommy Lee’s sex tape that was leaked on the internet.

Despite the fact that Lily has never had an intimate moment broadcast to the world, she said she can “relate” to some of Pamela’s struggles.

Lily was photographed kissing Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West in October 2020.

