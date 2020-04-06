Why Louis de Funès is a major antidepressant in times of confinement

National treasure, the comic actor Louis de Funès, who died in 1983, remains as popular as it was forty years ago, if not more. In time of confinement, his films, programmed on all the channels, are a hit. Here’s why.

In time of confinement, Louis de Funès squats on the small screen. We may know most of his films by heart, he still manages to make millions of French people howl with laughter at each of his television broadcasts.

After gathering 5 million spectators in the middle of the afternoon The big mop, France 2 reoffended by programming Sunday The Adventures of Rabbi Jacob, which made almost 4 million confined people laugh before Megalomania with Yves Montand (Sunday April 12 at 9 p.m.) and Hibernatus (Sunday April 12 at 10:50 p.m.) expected in the coming days.

Not to be outdone, M6 rolls out the red carpet every Monday evening, in the first and second part of the evening, to Louis de Funès as a gendarme Ludovic Cruchot (The constable gets married is on the menu this Monday, April 6). Finally, Canal + promises its subscribers “a laughter marathon” in April via its ephemeral digital channel Ciné + De Funès. The opportunity to see films like Oscar or The Grand Restaurant and listen to fans like Alain Chabat share their passion.

But why does Louis de Funès have the effect of a balm, even a medicine?

Because with him, we forget his worries

“When everything goes wrong, Louis remains”, estimates the surfer hidden behind the JustLouisdeFunes account (on Twitter and YouTube), who comments on the news with extracts from films and mimics of the actor.

Look no further, Louis de Funès killed the game #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/83tm00EVrY – Just Louis de Funès (@justdefunes) July 17, 2017

Many say “by watching one of his films, you forget your worries, at least for 90 minutes. It may sound silly but very few actors have this power”, continues the anonymous.

Because with his facial expressions, he’s a bit like our Charlie Chaplin

This stainless success owes a lot to the game while grimaces and mimics of Louis de Funès, who was, during the years 60-70, the number one actor of the box office. “He’s a mime, he’s kind of our Charlie Chaplin“, says Jean-Christophe Mikhaïloff, of the Cinémathèque, which was to devote a large exhibition to him in early April. “You mute and something is going on” on the screen.

What rather fascinates journalist Bertrand Dicale, fan and author of a dictionary devoted to the actor, it is the body of Louis de Funès, “continuously launched at full speed“and who often dances in front of the camera.”He’s a kid in a grandpa’s body, and the kids spot him right away. It is one of their“, Confirms the user hidden behind the JustLouisdeFunes account.

And from Ludovic Cruchot to Victor Pivert (like the bird!), De Funès also embodies the same character, simultaneously irascible, cowardly, cowardly, selfish, moody, obsequious and even racist, as in Rabbi Jacob. “He is an archetype, he is Polichinelle, that is to say an ill-intentioned character, whose harmful projects are always contradicted. He shows us a man who fails and it moves us“, analyzes Bertrand Dicale.

Because it’s a Proust madeleine

“In the minds of programmers, seeing Louis de Funès again is a bit like Proust’s madeleines”, underlines Jean-Christophe Mikhaïloff, of the Cinémathèque. “It is clearly an antidepressant!”

“His filmography corresponds to a golden age in the history of France, the 30 Glorieuses (1945-1975). It is a bit synonymous with a blessed France, full employment, where we had faith in progress (his films are also full of gadgets, like the flying Citroën DS Fantômas)“, develops the cinephile.

However, the universal adoration of which it is the subject today has not always been in order: the favorite comic of the French has long been despised by critics and intellectuals. If today it has the honors of the Cinémathèque and, since last summer, a museum with its name in Saint-Raphaël, in the Var, it will have had only one César (honorary), in 1980 , three years before dying.

Because it affects all audiences

De Funès is a safe haven by “the certainty that we have of reaching all audiences with his films: the bourgeois, proletarians, immigrants, people on the right, on the left, the very very right, the very very left and all generations”, underlines the journalist Bertrand Dicale.

So if actor and director Alain Chabat is one of his most fervent admirers with writer Michel Houellebecq, German director Wim Wenders is also a big fan, just like American actor Johnny Depp, who considers him to be “one of the greatest actors of all time”.

Louis de Funès is a universal character, contrary to theories about his franchouillard character. “Everyone has a Louis de Funès around him or recognizes himself in him”, underlines Jean-Christophe Mikhaïloff. And to recall its immense success outside the French borders, from Germany to the former USSR via French-speaking Africa.