Why Lucas Bravo, Emily in Paris’ “Heartthrob,” Rejects His “Heartthrob” Status

Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel on Emily in Paris, spoke about being “objectified overnight” in a new interview.

While Chef Gabriel in Paris is dishing out looks to Emily, the actor portraying him dismisses his growing status as a snack, as they say in America.

Season two of the Netflix romantic comedy premiered last week, and it featured the return of Lucas Bravo’s character, Emily’s hot neighbor and love interest, who is played by Lily Collins.

In the first season of the show, the 33-year-old French actor made his debut.

Bravo’s breakout role as Gabriel, inspired in part by Aidan from Sex and the City, comes after small roles in short films and TV shows in his native France.

“I was just like a heartthrob overnight,” Bravo said of his Emily in Paris-induced fame in comments published Tuesday, Dec.

28. “It appears to be rushed.”

For the quality of work I provided, there was far too much attention.”

“It made me very self-aware,” Bravo said when asked what it’s like to be a “heartthrob.”

Because you always picture a healthy, good-looking, ripped person when you think of that word and the people it encapsulates — and I’m not like that.”

“I’m not overweight,” he insisted, “I’m healthy, but I can be overweight.”

“Once you’re in that [heartthrob]category, all the little things that define who you are and make you human are perceived as flaws,” he continued.

I don’t want to be perfect, either.

That’s something I’ve been trying to avoid.

They don’t want good-looking people in France.

They want broken faces…You can’t be aesthetically pleasing while also being intelligent and having depth.

I kept getting parts as the obnoxious gym instructor.”

In the meantime, while Gabriel is involved in a love triangle in the second season of Emily in Paris, his fans can rejoice because Bravo is single in real life.

“I have no game,” he says, contradicting his character.

He told The New York Times, “I can’t go up to a woman in a bar.”

“I was raised by a strong feminist figure…I’d never approach a woman without feeling like I was bothering her.”

My mother raised me in this manner.

I’d never allow myself to believe that the person I like likes me back, and it’s…

