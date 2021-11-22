Why Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Once Said They “Could Never Marry”

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s marriage was highlighted in the film I Love Lucy.

In 1940, they met on the set of the movie Too Many Girls, and it was love at first sight for them.

Ball and Arnaz originally believed they weren’t meant to be married, even though they ended up walking down the aisle.

While Ball and Arnaz had instant chemistry when they first met, they soon discovered some significant differences in their upbringings and personalities.

The couple was unsure about continuing their relationship after realizing their differences and having frequent arguments.

In her memoir, “Love, Lucy,” Ball wrote, “One night we sat at a small table at El Morocco and hashed and rehashed our problems.”

“Our photo was taken by a photographer, and it shows us both staring at the table, deeply sad and troubled.”

After weighing the pros and cons of marriage, the couple came to the conclusion that it would be a mistake.

“We were both head over heels in love and yearned for a home and children with all our hearts,” she explained.

“However, the rest of the picture appeared to be hopelessly pessimistic.”

That night, we agreed that we could never marry.”

‘Being the Ricardos’: How Lucie Arnaz Convinced Aaron Sorkin to Write and Direct

Ball outlined the various differences between herself and Arnaz in her memoir, which led them to conclude that they couldn’t have a successful marriage.

“We talked about our six-year age difference (which bothered me) and Desi’s Catholicism,” she explained.

“Our perspectives on life were vastly different.

Desi’s family ranches stretched as far as a horse could carry him in a single day.

I grew up in a small white house next to a train track and an amusement park.

As a kid, I never had a bicycle.”

They also held opposing viewpoints on gender roles, which caused friction in their relationship.

Ball wrote, “Desi was raised with the belief that a man’s word is law.”

“He is the one who makes all of the decisions.”

God created woman solely for the purpose of bearing his children and running the household.

God knows how badly I wanted a great husband.

And a part of me desired to be loved and cared for.

But I’d been taught all my life to be strong, self-reliant, and independent, and I was curious if that would change.”

While the two actors were not in direct competition with one another…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.