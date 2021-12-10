Why Maya Vander of Selling Sunset Won’t Be a Full-Time Cast Member If Season 6 Returns

Maya Vander talked to Domenick Nati on the Domenick Nati Show about the future of Netflix’s Selling Sunset and whether or not she’ll stay on the show.

Maya Vander has a lot on her plate.

On Tuesday, Dec. 2, the star of Selling Sunset appeared on the Domenick Nati Show.

The show was renewed for two more seasons, as most fans know, and the cast is currently filming season five.

It’s unclear whether the cast will return for a sixth season, but Maya can say one thing for sure: if it’s renewed again, she won’t be filming full-time.

“I’m probably not going to be a full-time cast member because logistically, doing the back-and-forth again will be difficult for me, especially with a third child,” the realtor explained.

“If we get renewed for another season, realistically, I’ll probably focus more on Miami, my family, and my business here.”

Aiden, 2, and Elle, 1, are Maya’s children with her husband, whom she hasn’t named.

According to the mom’s November calendar, number three will arrive any day now.

Maya’s assessment of the most recent season was that “a reality show can be easily manipulated and edited,” she said.

Maya claims that she noticed that some of her own quotes were inaccurate.

“I did notice a few things that I didn’t mention.”

“It’s pretty clever and interesting to watch how the words, if they don’t show your face but put words together, can create a sentence and make it look like I said something,” she remarked.

The star, however, isn’t surprised by the show’s editing, saying, “It’s part of being on a reality show.”

You take the risk, and at the end of the day, you’re at the mercy of the producers, as well as the editing.”

“It is what it is,” she explained.

Selling Sunset may be a reality show, but everyone is faking it in some way, according to Christine Quinn.

She told Laverne Cox on Live from E! that she enjoys playing the bad guy on the show, saying, “I live for it.”

I enjoy playing the bad guy and wouldn’t have it any other way.”

