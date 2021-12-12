Why Meagan Good ‘Burst out Crying’ When She Got the Role of Camille on ‘Harlem,’

Why Meagan Good ‘Burst Out Crying’ When She Landed the Role of Camille in ‘Harlem’

Harlem, a new Amazon Prime comedy, follows four best friends as they try to juggle work, romantic relationships, and friendships in Upper Manhattan.

Along with a slew of new faces, the show stars Meagan Good, Empire’s Grace Byers, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jasmine Guy, as well as established actors Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy.

Good wasn’t a shoo-in for the role of Camille, according to Tracy Oliver, who wrote Girls Trip.

In a recent interview, the Think Like a Man star shared her side of the story, revealing that she “burst out crying” when she found out she had gotten the part.

Given Meagan Good’s 30-year career in the entertainment industry, it’s safe to assume she landed the role of aspiring Columbia professor Camille without much difficulty.

Tracy Oliver, the show’s creator and writer, told Entertainment Weekly that it didn’t happen as fast as one might expect.

Hey, Alexa, whatever Camille is having, we’ll eat.

HarlemEverAfterpic.twitter.comAkmnTm4rZ1 (hashtag)

Who is DeVon Franklin, the husband of actress Meagan Good, and how long have they been married?

In a subsequent interview with the publication, which was published on Dec.

3, Good shared her perspective on the situation.

She explained that after reading the script, she “fell in love” with the character almost immediately and assumed she had the part locked.

However, when she didn’t hear back after two weeks, the actor admitted she had her doubts because she had never played a character like Camille before.

Good went on to say that she used to be known as a “sexy girl,” a stereotype she wants to break, and that she “struggled with” displaying her range as an actor.

During a meeting, the Think Like a Man star said she “burst out crying” when she got the call that she had landed the part.

Y’all not ready!!! I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you realize, but I’m so glad you get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the (hashtag)[email protected] streaming DEC 3rd on @Primevideo!!! pic.twitter.comX9zUs1A56A

When asked about her love for Harlem and Camille, the California native said she desperately wanted to play the character and be a part of the “special show for so many reasons.”

