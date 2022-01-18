Why Meghan Markle Could Be Summoned to Testify in Prince Andrew’s Sexual Assault Case

Why Meghan Markle Might Be Summoned to Testify in Prince Andrew’s Sexual Assault Case

HIGHLIGHTS OF ARTICLE

According to lawyer David Boies, Meghan Markle could be called to testify in Prince Andrew’s sexual assault trial.

Virginia Giuffre’s sex abuse lawsuit is being handled by the 80-year-old lawyer.

And he believes Markle could provide compelling testimony to back up Giuffre’s claims for a variety of reasons.

Now that Judge Lewis Kaplan has ruled that Giuffre’s lawsuit, in which she claims she was subjected to battery and intentional emotional abuse, can proceed, the Queen’s second son must make a decision.

Giuffre claims that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell forced her to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, including Prince Andrew, when she was just 17 years old.

According to royal experts, Queen Elizabeth ‘won’t consider’ allowing Prince Andrew to return to royal life ‘for a second.’

Because the judge did not dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit, Prince Andrew must decide whether to settle the case or fight it in court.

Giuffre’s allegations against the disgraced senior royal have been categorically denied by the disgraced senior royal.

Experts believe he will eventually accept a multi-million dollar settlement.

According to The Daily Mail, Boies is a highly sought-after attorney who is known as the “greatest deposition taker in modern American justice,” and if given the chance, he could question Prince Andrew under oath for hours.

If the royal is found to have lied, he faces perjury charges.

Boies is a high-profile litigator in Los Angeles, charging (dollar)2,000 per hour.

Among her clients are Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, and Harvey Weinstein.

If Andrew refuses to settle and instead goes to court, Boies believes Markle will be called to testify.

According to The Daily Beast, he believes Markle may have “important knowledge” about Giuffre’s allegations.

“She is someone we can trust to tell it like it is,” Boise said.

Markle, who is married to Andrew’s nephew Prince Harry, was a “close companion to Prince Andrew and thus probably saw what he did,” he continued.

The First Official Royal Appearances of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Couldn’t Have Been More Dissimilar

As a result of Judge Kaplan’s decision, Giuffre’s legal team can now proceed to the discovery stage of the case.

The plaintiff and her attorneys can now request Prince Andrew’s private communications, compel him to testify, and obtain testimony from the royal’s…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.