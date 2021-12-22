Why Michelle Young Has No Regrets About Saying “I Love You” to Two Men — and How Fiance Nayte Feels About Returning to ‘The Bachelorette’

Why Michelle Young Has No Regrets About Telling Two Men “I Love You” — and How Fiance Nayte Feels About Watching “The Bachelorette” Back

There are no rules for being the Bachelorette, but Michelle Young has no regrets about any missteps she made while searching for The One — and getting engaged to Nayte Olukoya — during season 18 of the show.

“I never thought I’d be able to love two people at the same time.”

I’ve witnessed people fall in love with multiple people.

And I’m like, ‘Nope, that can’t happen,’ but when it does, and you’re in it, there comes a point where you have to say, ‘OK, I have to stay true to who I am,'” the teacher, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, December 22 in a joint interview with Nayte, 27.

“And you think about it, and you do have these moments where you realize you’re in a TV show and you think to yourself, ‘OK, if I say I love you to this person and this person — even if that’s how your feelings are — this is how people are going to react.’ And when it comes down to it, I can’t navigate my actions based on how other people are going to react, because then, I mean, that could hold me back from making the right decision

Michelle struggled with her feelings for Nayte and Brandon Jones during The Bachelorette’s season finale on Tuesday, December 21.

The Minnesota native gave her final rose to the account executive after saying “I love you” to both men.

“I was very open to both of those relationships at the time.”

Those were my feelings at the time.

“Does that make it a little bit more difficult for Nayte to watch back?” she continued.

“And that’s where our communication piece comes in with having to navigate through that because it’s not an easy situation and it’s such a different situation that a lot of people can’t relate to.”

It was just that piece was staying true to how I was feeling, which is exactly what I promised when I accepted the Bachelorette role.”

Nayte, who told Us that he watches every week (and with Michelle on Tuesdays), doesn’t blame his fiancée for her feelings.

“At the end of the day, it’s like.

