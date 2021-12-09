Why Miriam Haart’s First Big Beauty Job Was “Empowering”

Miriam Haart, the star of Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life, has landed a major beauty deal, and she gave Us Weekly’s Stylish exclusive details about the exciting partnership.

The 21-year-old collaborated with John Frieda for the (hashtag)FriedaBeMe campaign, which aims to “encourage people to feel completely confident in themselves, their communities, and their beliefs.”

Haart feels strongly about the campaign.

She was formerly a member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in upstate New York, where she was unable to fully express herself, as devoted fans already know.

She’s now a Stanford University computer science major, an award-winning app developer, and the girlfriend of Nathalie Ulander.

“I was pushed down and prevented from living my truth and being who I truly am my entire life,” Haart told Us exclusively.

“I was told I couldn’t sing, I couldn’t play sports, and I had to cover my knees and collarbones at all times, which was extremely difficult for a super athletic girl.”

“I was finally able to leave my fundamentalist community and be myself after my mother left and exposed me to the outside world,” she continued.

Her personal experience is at the heart of the John Frieda campaign.

“The most empowering feeling in the world is the freedom to be ourselves,” she said.

Of course, the actress’s hairstyles have changed over time.

“I used to always wear my hair up when I was younger,” she says.

“Having it down made me feel uneasy and insecure.”

I just didn’t like the way it looked, and I felt like it was getting in the way of my running and playing outside.”

She says she’s “began to feel more confident” with her hair these days, but that doesn’t mean she’s a fan of over-styling.

“When it comes to beauty maintenance, I’m all about minimal effort, which is why I love John Frieda’s products,” she explains.

“Rubbing in my hair after a shower takes less than five seconds and makes a huge difference.”

Haart tells Us that the Frizz-Eaze Leave-In Conditioner ((dollar)7) and the Extra Strength Hair Serum ((dollar)10) are two of her favorite products from the line.

Why 'My Unorthodox Life' Star Miriam Haart Calls Her 1st Big Beauty Gig 'Empowering'