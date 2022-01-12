Why Neil Diamond Passed on ‘Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon’ in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’

Why Neil Diamond Passed on Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ Film ‘Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon’ at the Box Office

In Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, there’s a cover of Neil Diamond’s “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon.”

Diamond refused Tarantino’s request to use the song on principal after reading the script for Pulp Fiction.

Diamond explained why he changed his mind in an interview.

The use of rock music in Tarantino’s films is frequently expressive.

For example, a famous scene from Pulp Fiction features Urge Overkill’s cover of “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon.”

Uma Thurman’s character dances to the song before overdosing on heroin during the sequence.

Diamond explained why “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon” wasn’t in Pulp Fiction.

He told Billboard, “At the point in my career when I wrote it, my audience was teenage girls, and the song came out of that context.”

“I wrote it during a Dick Clark Where the Action Is tour, and it was inspired by the audience.”

“And then, when Quentin Tarantino came around a few years later and wanted to use it in Pulp Fiction, I turned him down because I had made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t use any of my songs for drug references or even smoking cigarettes,” Diamond continued.

Diamond discussed his reaction to the Pulp Fiction screenplay.

“I got a script, and I read it, and I thought it was fantastic,” he recalled, “but it didn’t fit into the parameters I had set for myself.”

“And then I talked to a good friend about it, my publisher Dave Rosner, and he explained that Quentin Tarantino was a bonafide future star, and I should take it seriously.”

In the end, Diamond was pleased with the movie’s cover of Urge Overkill’s song.

He also thought “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon” fit well in the Pulp Fiction scene that had given him pause at first.

One of Urge Overkill’s most well-known songs is the cover.

Diamond’s rendition of “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon” didn’t go over well.

It did not make the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song was included in Diamond’s album Just for You.

Just for You was only a mediocre hit, peaking at No.

On the scale of 80…

