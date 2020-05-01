Why Nick Cordero’s Family Is Living at Zach Braff’s Guest House During Coronavirus Battle

Zach Braff is stepping up to help a family deeply impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, Broadway star Nick Cordero has been facing several health battles including COVID-19. But as his wife Amanda Kloots continues to deliver updates on her husband’s condition, fans are learning about the family’s support system.

During a new interview, Zach revealed that Nick’s wife and baby have been living in his guest house as they continue to wait for good news.

“Nick Cordero, and his wife and baby have been living in my guest house for seven months as they were house-shopping in L.A. to make the move out here… They fell in love with L.A.,” Zach shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “His wife and baby are living in my guest house and thank God they’ve been joined by her amazing brother and sister who are taking care of her and helping her with the baby. And we help them in any way we can, too.”

He continued, “We obviously stay social distanced from them, but we bring them food and wine and flowers. And then there’s this amazing community around them: you can look online and see the hashtag, #WakeUpNick, and there’s a GoFundMe [for Cordero’s medical expenses].”

Nick remains unconscious at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He also recently lost his leg due to complications.

As for how Nick’s wife is doing, Zach calls her “amazing” as she continues to hope for a better prognosis.

“She’s a motivational trainer, so she’s gone into full on bad-ass crisis dealing mode. If you look at her Instagram, she tells stories about him and she motivates other people—she’s literally trying to motivate other people,” Zach shared. “He’s a very beloved man, one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet, and he was on Blue Bloods, too, so all of these different communities that he’s touched are coming together.”

He added, “Every day at 3 p.m. she does this thing where she plays his song and people all over the world play it, too. It’s all very, very moving. And my neighborhood has rallied around her as well. There’s just a non-stop stream of people dropping things off. And he was in Rock of Ages, the show that they were doing out here, and his Rock of Ages cast literally takes turns taking the baby on stroller walks.”

All of the kind acts and well wishes keeps Nick’s family hopeful that better days are ahead.

“I feel like there is an army of people behind him, behind us,” Amanda shared on CBS This Morning. “I just believe—I get chills saying it—I just believe that he will wake up.”