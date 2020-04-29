Why Nikki Bella Wants Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev to Be Like Brad Pitt

Is Nikki Bella being helpful or hurtful?

In this exclusive clip from Thursday’s all-new Total Bellas, the retired WWE superstar encourages boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev to pick out magazines for a vision board. While the Belle Radici co-founder is excited to figure out her man’s next career move, the professional dancer is still grappling with being let go from Dancing With the Stars.

“I’m the type of person like, strike when the iron’s hot! Like, people want to know what you’re up to next,” Nikki notes in a confessional. “And Artem waits for the right moment, but go get the moment, that’s what I’m about.”

As Nikki picks out several magazines that cover different topics, Artem struggles to get into the activity. Although, as the Russian-born performer noted at the start of the clip, he doesn’t know what he wants from his post-DWTS career.

“Ooh, I think you’d kill it in the fashion industry. You could be a model, you’ve got good genes,” the E! personality tells a disinterested Artem. “You’re dad’s hot and he’s like 65!”

“Yeah, he’s Russian,” Artem quips in response. “We preserve better because we’re in the cold eight months of the year.”

Speaking of attractive men, while continuing to comb through the magazine stand, Nikki spots Brad Pitt‘s GQ cover. Upon grabbing the magazine, Nikki informs Artem that he looks like the Oscar winning actor.

“So, now you want me to get tattoos, look like Brad Pitt, become a model—who do you think I am?” Artem inquires.

Per Nikki, she’s just trying to help him “find work.” Later on, Artem reveals in a confessional that Nikki likes to “steer” him in a direction she wants. Even though Artem knows that Nikki has good intentions, he simply wants her to trust him.

“God, this was a great walk and then it turned into like, ‘Artem has no goals, no job and everything,'” Artem mocks. “Is it supposed to make me feel good? Or it’s supposed to make me feel s—ty?”

In Artem’s defense, he “already invested in one job for 10 years” and is coming to terms with what to do next.

“Hey! You’ve had an incredible career, Mr. Artem,” Nikki encouragingly says. “Everything comes to an end, I don’t get to fight in the ring anymore.”

According to Nikki, she’s pushing this vision board so Artem can feel fulfilled again.

“I really want him to find something that he had with Dancing With the Stars,” Nikki relays to the Total Bellas camera. “I want him to have that security and I just don’t want him to be jobless forever.”

Watch the awkward scene play out above.