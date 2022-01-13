Why obé Fitness Is Ideal for Those Who Despise Working Out: Save 50% on an Annual Subscription

Why obé Fitness Is Ideal for People Who Despise Working Out: Save 50% on an Annual Subscription

To be honest, I despise working out.

Every year, I say it, but I want to start exercising more for my physical and mental well-being.

Naturally, I took advantage of the opportunity to try out obé Fitness as a way to give myself a jolt and get my body moving.

From now until January 31, obé

you'll save 50% off the regular price of $199 when you sign up for an annual subscription.

If you’re unfamiliar with obé, it’s a virtual fitness platform where you can take classes from anywhere and have them taught by professional fitness instructors and trainers.

It’s like having a private fitness class at your fingertips, and it can be streamed on your phone, TV, or tablet. obé has classes for everyone and every level, and it strives to make working out fun, friendly, and accessible.

HIIT, dance, sculpt, yoga, pilates, cardio, boxing, barre, cycling, and other classes are among the many available.

Obé piqued my interest because of its convenience.

As someone who is notoriously sluggish when it comes to working out, I discovered that I no longer had an excuse to skip a class.

I simply choose a live or on-demand class that interests me, stream it on my TV, and get moving — all from the comfort of my own apartment.

The classes aren’t too long either; they last anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes.

Depending on how I’m feeling, I prefer a relaxing yoga class or a high-intensity cardio class.

So far, my favorite instructor has been Walter K, whose Endurance classes get my heart rate up while his energetic personality and fun music choices (Doja Cat, JAY-Z, etc.) keep me going.

obé offers three different types of classes: Live, Replay, and Express. obé offers 22 classes per day, all of which are live broadcasted from New York.

If you miss a Live class, you can always watch over 6,000 Replay classes whenever and wherever you want.

If you ever find yourself in a situation where you.

