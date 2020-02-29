why OM was mentioned at the ceremony

It is an understatement to say that the 45th Cesar ceremony was eventful on Friday evening in Paris. Between the acid valves of Florence Foresti on Roman Polanski and the departure of Adèle Haenel after the Franco-Polish filmmaker won the prize for best director, we almost forgot the winners … And hardly noticed that football was is invited, for a moment, to the big movie night in the Pleyel room.
Because the OM was treated to unexpected and warm applause during the presentation of the César for the best foreign film to “Parasite”.
While OM won in Nîmes
In the absence of the South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, it was Manuel Chiche, producer and distributor in France of the feature film with his company The Jokers, who had the honor of going on stage to fetch the award and make the traditional speech. A speech marked by several dedications, including a fairly original from the native of Marseille, naturally a fan of the team of André Villas-Boas.
“As I consider that there is a very small part of this César which comes back to us, it is very small but still, as a Marseillais I would like to dedicate this César to the Marseillais and the supporters of OM”, launched the 55 year old man. A surprising statement that fell while the Phocaeans were coming to overcome Nîmes (3-2) at the Stade des Costières.
Sacred Palme d’Or in Cannes and best film at the Oscars, “Parasite” attracted 1.7 million spectators in France.