Why ‘OneShot’ Is One of the Best Indie Games You’ve Never Heard of, and When It’ll Be Released in 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Each year, thousands of video games are released, and the majority of them fall through the cracks.

While triple-A games such as Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda benefit from a built-in audience, indie games do not.

This was the case with OneShot, a metafiction indie game that never quite made it to the mainstream but is said to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience by anyone who has played it.

The next chapter for OneShot is the addition of the game to the Nintendo Switch library.

Metafictional video games, or games that break the fourth wall, have appeared on occasion.

And they frequently have a long-term effect.

Doki Doki Literature Club, Undertale, and There Is No Game have all made significant inroads into the mainstream.

Despite adding a new game to the metafiction genre, OneShot has never gained widespread popularity.

Nintendo Enthusiast reported that “publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Future Cat LLC have announced that they will re-release 2016 PC game OneShot on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2022.”

The video game begins with Niko, an adorable cat person, waking up in a strange world.

At first, it appears to be a routine game.

Niko receives a message explaining that in order to save everyone, he must carry and restore the world’s sun.

Niko isn’t the only one on a mission, though.

Messages appear in separate message boxes on the player’s computer, outside the game window.

They also tell the player that in order to save Niko, they must shatter the sun.

You, as the player, must make a decision.

And you only get one chance.

Or you did before OneShot for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One was announced.

Both Niko and the player must overcome obstacles during the course of the adventure.

While Niko may be required to push objects into specific squares, as in The Legend of Zeldapuzzles, the player must delve into the game files in order to uncover secrets.

While Doki Doki Literature Club experimented with the idea of players tampering with game files, OneShot takes it a step further.

To reveal secret paths, the player moves files around and opens semi-transparent images to overlay on the game window.

To reveal codes, you even have to drag the game window around their computer screen.

The majority of OneShot fans agree that attempting to sum up the game in a…

