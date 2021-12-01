Why Orlando Bloom Considers It “Incredibly Blessed” to Show This Part of His Work to His Children

Why Orlando Bloom Considers It “Incredibly Blessed” to Showcase This Section of His Work to His Children

Actor Orlando Bloom discussed his charitable work and why it’s important to teach his children to give back while attending UNICEF’s 75th anniversary celebration.

Being a movie star is fun, but Orlando Bloom’s true passion is giving back.

The actor stepped out on March 30 to support UNICEF’s 75th anniversary celebration.

Orlando was quick to praise the non-profit during the star-studded bash held at NeueHouse in Hollywood.

He told reporters, “I just feel incredibly privileged to work with UNICEF.”

“It’s been about ten years, and I’ve had the great opportunity, the great good fortune, to travel to some of the world’s most difficult places to see how UNICEF works in a community to truly bring that community together and to make a huge impact in the lives of so many.”

“It’s nice to be able to come out and celebrate what they do…and hopefully support and continue to spread the word that they really make a difference,” Orlando continued.

As I previously stated, I’ve been fortunate to witness it firsthand for the past ten years.”

He hopes to pass on his philanthropy work to his two children, including 10-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-Miranda Kerr.

With fiancée Katy Perry, he is also raising Daisy Dove, a 15-month-old daughter.

While they will most likely see their father’s movie posters, Orlando explained that seeing their parents giving back is more important.

“Really, this is the only thing that matters,” he told E! News.

“You know, when you think about women and children in the world that we don’t see and can turn a blind eye to, this is the only thing that matters, so I feel incredibly blessed.”

Orlando donated (dollar)32,580, which is equivalent to the cost of a truck to deliver vaccines to Africa, during the event, which also featured Sofia Carson and Garcelle Beauvais.

Orlando was seen scrolling through pictures of Daisy on his phone while chatting with a guest while his children stayed at home for the charity event.

“As he spoke about his daughter, he was beaming with pride,” the eyewitness added.

