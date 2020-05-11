why Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray didn’t get along?

DIRTY DANCING – Hard to believe but yet true, the actors of Dirty Dancing did not get along in real life. What we know.

[Mis à jour le 10 mai 2020 à 21h00] They form one of the cult couples of the seventh art. And yet, their off-camera relationships weren’t necessarily good. In Dirty Dancing, Patrick Swayze plays the dance teacher Johnny Castle, whose Baby, played by Jennifer Gray, will fall madly in love. If the alchemy on the screen is palpable between the two characters, the actors who interpret them did not get along at all in real life. The two actors had already worked together in the past, in John Milius’ red dawn released in 1984. This did not ease tensions on the set of Dirty Dancing. Patrick Swayze found his partner on the capricious and whiny screen, according to the widow of the actor, who died in 2009.

The two Dirty Dancing actors did not get along at all. One of Jennifer Gray’s behaviors annoyed Patrick Swayze a lot on the set: she laughed when he put his hand on her armpits during the dance scenes. The actor would have been annoyed several times during rehearsals, and found that the actress took her role far too lightly. In 2016, Jennifer Gray only spoke of her former partner on the screen in glowing terms and described their relationship as “a marriage between two opposites” in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. Rumors have suggested that the two actors would have finally explained themselves frankly and that once this was done, the end of the shooting would have gone better. In any case, the discord between the two stars did not prevent Dirty Dancing from becoming a cult film, and Johnny and Bébé from being among the legendary couples of cinema.

Synopsis – Frédérique, known as Bébé (Jennifer Gray), is a 17 year old girl from a rich Jewish family. While spending her vacation in Catskill, she meets Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) who is a dance teacher at the holiday village. A strong attraction is established between the two young people, although Johnny is older than her and that he comes from a popular background. Baby’s father, Dr. Houseman (Jerry Orbach), strongly opposes this relationship. But the dance show for which Baby will replace an injured dancer will bring her closer to Johnny.