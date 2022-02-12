Why Paul Walker Wasn’t Sure He Wanted to Be in “Furious 7”

Why Paul Walker Wasn’t Sure If ‘Furious 7’ Was Right For Him

Paul Walker was a founding member of the Fast and Furious franchise before his untimely death.

He first joined the franchise in the original Fast and Furious with Vin Diesel, and his most recent film in the franchise was Furious 7.

Walker, on the other hand, seriously considered leaving the franchise before the seventh installment.

Paul Walker had been a part of the franchise since the beginning.

He once explained how starring in a completely different film led to the mega-blockbuster in an interview with Motor Trend.

Walker revealed, “I was working on a movie called The Skulls.”

“The studio, producer, and director asked, ‘What do you want to do next?’ I replied, ‘I want to do a movie where I’m racing cars or an undercover cop.’ They combined the two, and The Fast and the Furious was born.”

However, after the first film, the subsequent Fast and Furious movies veered away from the original.

Walker was perplexed by the change.

“It’s no longer just a car movie.”

It is a heist film.

It is an action film.

“Unless our cars start turning into robots,” he joked.

However, the Pleasantville star admitted that he wasn’t entirely satisfied with the show’s progression.

“For me, it’s a mixed bag.

Without minds like [director]Justin Lin’s and dedication from people like [co-star] Vin [Diesel], I don’t think we’d be where we are now.

But, as a car enthusiast, I always prefer things to be more authentic.

“When it comes to driving, we’re stretching what’s plausible at this point, and I’m having trouble with it,” Walker said.

Walker once told Collider that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to do Furious 7.

This was primarily due to the fact that the film would be directed by James Wan.

Walker had grown accustomed to working with his previous director, Justin Lin, and was apprehensive about switching directors.

“I was terrified of doing it without Justin,” he admitted.

Walker recalled running into JJ Abrams at South by Southwest and enquiring about his thoughts on the subject.

“They want us to do another Fast and Furious, but Justin, my man, isn’t coming back,” he says.

“I’m not sure I want to do it,” says the narrator.

