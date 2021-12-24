Why Peter Dinklage Thinks the Pandemic Aided the Making of “Cyrano”

Why Peter Dinklage Believes the Pandemic Aided in the Production of “Cyrano”

Fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones will recognize Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.

That makes sense, considering how well his performance was received.

Dinklage, on the other hand, has had a successful film career.

With Cyrano, a new musical adaptation of the classic Edmond Rostand play, the actor adds to his burgeoning filmography.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it appears, is responsible for the critically acclaimed film’s existence.

As the scope of the pandemic became clear in early 2020, the entertainment industry virtually came to a halt.

Movies that were supposed to be released in theaters were pushed back months or even years.

Some of them, on the other hand, were only available on streaming platforms.

Naturally, production on nearly every show and film in the works came to a halt.

Cyrano was a prime example of this.

The film, directed by Joe Wright (Atonement), came dangerously close to being a flop.

After all, it’s possible that Wright and screenwriter Erica Schmidt won’t be able to keep their cast of Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Ben Mendelsohn together.

Despite this, filming for the film began in the fall of 2020, despite the fact that the pandemic was well underway.

That struggle, Dinklage admits, may have helped.

Dinklage discussed the process of making the film in 2020 in an interview with Variety’s Stagecraft podcast.

Cyrano is based on Schmidt’s own stage musical adaptation of Rostand’s original work.

Dinklage and Schmidt married in 2005, so it’s been a long time since they’ve been together.

And it’s safe to say that their shared enthusiasm for the film kept it on track.

However, the actor believes that working in the midst of the pandemic helped them concentrate on the task at hand.

“I think COVID and the pandemic gave us a rebellious quality of [being]really hungry and really wanting to get it made, and get people paid so they can feed their families again,” the actor said of the difficult process of getting Cyrano made.

“In terms of getting it done, it infused the filmmaking with a real outsider, guerrilla aesthetic.”

Cyrano is shaping up to be a genuine awards contender, thanks to overwhelmingly positive critical reviews.

Golden Globe nominations have already been given to both the film and Dinklage’s performance.

Now it’s possible that Dinklage will be cast…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.